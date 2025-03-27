Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko Expecting Third Child

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, have announced they are expecting their third child together.

The revelation came on Thursday, March 27, 2025, when Nwoko took to social media to dispel rumors of marital discord while reaffirming his love for his wife.

In a heartfelt and poetic post, Senator Ned Nwoko dismissed allegations that he had fathered a child outside his marriage and reassured the public about the strength of his bond with Regina.

“No rumoured child outside, that ship never sailed. Let them retire that story, tired and stale. Their lies will fade, their voices dim, yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed. For love like ours, built on steel, doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel. Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.”

He also warned those spreading falsehoods about him, revealing that he has placed a 10-million-naira bounty on anyone propagating defamatory claims.

Regina Daniels, in response to her husband’s post, wrote:

“Oooh my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma! What did I do to deserve this honour! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

Her response came amid speculation, including claims that she had removed her husband’s name from her Instagram bio. However, her comment appeared to restate such rumors, reaffirming her loyalty to their marriage.

The Backstory

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko tied the knot in 2019, a union that sparked widespread public discussion due to their significant age difference. Over the years, their marriage has been subject to intense media scrutiny, but the couple has remained strong, frequently sharing glimpses of their family life online.

This latest announcement follows rumors linking Nwoko to actress Chika Ike, with claims that he fathered a child with her. Chika Ike has since denied these allegations, and Nwoko refuted them in his statement, asserting that Regina remains by his side, raising their two sons together.

“And Regina left? Oh, what a tale, when she’s right here, steady as hail. Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow, rocking our babies, watching them grow. Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their third child, it is clear that they remain united, with Regina standing firmly by her husband, despite ongoing speculation.