Airtel Brings Longest Undersea Internet Cable to India

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s top telecom providers, has landed the 2Africa Pearls subsea internet cable in the country.

This project, undertaken with Meta and center3, aims to strengthen global internet connectivity.

Airtel serves as the cable’s official landing partner in India.

The 2Africa Pearls cable is part of a larger undersea cable network known as 2Africa, which stretches over 45,000 kilometers.

When completed, it will become the world’s longest subsea internet cable, connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe through the Middle East.

This initiative involves several global companies, including China Mobile International, Orange, Vodafone Group, Telecom Egypt, Bayobab, and WIOCC, with Alcatel Submarine Networks handling the cable’s production and installation.

Airtel has been active in global cable projects for years.

The company recently installed the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable in Mumbai and Chennai to enhance its network.

Airtel’s network already spans over 400,000 kilometers and operates in 50 countries across five continents.

It has invested in 34 global cable systems, including the Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 and Equiano cables.

In addition to its latest projects, Airtel’s subsea network includes established cables like i2i, Europe India Gateway, IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, and the Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA).

The company’s focus is to provide fast, reliable, and seamless internet connectivity by diversifying its global network infrastructure.

With this latest development, Airtel is reinforcing its position as a key player in global internet connectivity and improving digital access for users across continents.