Google Launches 2025 Training for Small Businesses in Nigeria, Others

Google has started accepting applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme, which aims to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

The initiative, which has been running successfully in previous years, is designed to help business owners gain skills needed for growth.

The company announced that this year’s edition will focus more on artificial intelligence (AI), giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn how to use AI in their operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

The programme is free and will be held virtually. Participants will receive training on business strategies, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership.

In addition to these lessons, the programme will feature success stories from African business leaders, inspiring participants with real-life experiences.

To qualify for the Hustle Academy, businesses must have been in operation for at least one year and be looking to expand.

Those selected will receive expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs.

Google stated that the goal is to equip business owners with the knowledge and motivation needed to improve their businesses and achieve long-term success.