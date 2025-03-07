Europa League: Cyriel Dessers Scores, Tottenham Falls in Defeat as ManUtd Held to a Draw

It wasn’t a good outing for the English clubs in the UEFA Europa League first leg of the round of 16 as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United failed to win their respective games.

Tottenham fell in a defeat to AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands and the Red Devils forced to a full time draw in Spain.

Since the early own goal by Swedish.

Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur played the entire 90 not getting a level. Even though they had controlled chunks of the ball possession, Tottenham managed only one shot on target in the whole 90 minute.

Joshua Zirzkee scored for Manchester United which is his first goal in the European tournament. Unfortunate for the Red Devils, Real Soicedad find a level which they held on until full time.

Cyriel Dessers scored an assist during Ranger’s huge 1-3 away victory over Fenerbahce in the first leg of the round of 16. Vaclav Cerny scored a brace in that tie with the first assisted by Cyriel Dessers

As well, AS Roma and Bodo/Glimt won at home against Atletico Bilbao and Olympiacos.

Lazio despite going two man down also record an away win over Plzen same as Lyon who beat FSCB away from home.

All return leg will feature next week being Match 13, 2025.