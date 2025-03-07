ASI Gains 0.32%, Ends Three-Day Slide; Transcorp Soars, GTCO Tops Volume

The Nigerian All-Share Index ended a three-day losing trend earlier in the week on March 6, 2025, when it rose 344.24 points to close at 106,780.72.

Despite a tiny drop in trading volume, this is a modest 0.32% increase over the previous day’s close of 106,426.48.

The daily volume of shares traded dropped to 375.6 million, a decrease of 3.67% from the previous day’s 389.5 million shares.

However, compared to the N66.6 trillion originally reported, market capitalization increased to N66.8 trillion across 11,447 transactions.

TRANSCORP and SCOA were two major winners, rising 9.98% and 9.88%, respectively. On the other hand, MRS and SUNUASSUR both experienced 10% decreases.

Leading the trading action and making a substantial contribution to the day’s total volume were GTCO and ACCESSCORP.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 106,780.72 points

Previous ASI: 106,436.48 points

Day Change: +0.32%

YTD Performance: +3.74%

Volume Traded: 375.6M shares

Market Cap: N66.8 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

TRANSCORP ↑ 9.98% to N51.80

SCOA ↑ 9.88% to N3.78

AFRIPRUD ↑ 9.87% to N30.60

TANTALIZER ↑ 9.72% to N2.37

CAVERTON ↑ 9.52% to N2.76

Top 5 Losers

SUNUASSUR ↓ 10.00% to N4.77

MRS ↓ 10.00% to N166.50

REDSTAREX ↓ 10.00% to N5.94

LASACO ↓ 7.99% to N2.65

UPDC ↓ 6.76% to N2.62

Volume Of Trades

The market volume decreased by 3.67%, from 389.5 million shares the day before to 375.6 million.

With 49.9 million shares traded, GTCO lead trading activity. ACCESSCORP came in second with 43.8 million shares.

ZENITHBANK, which traded 36.5 million shares, did well as well.

Furthermore, UBA and FIDELITYBK each contributed 19.4 million and 27.1 million shares to the total volume.

Value Of Trade

With trades of N2.9 billion, GTCO was the best performer in terms of trading value.

The daily total was N1.7 billion from ZENITHBANK, N1 billion from ACCESSCORP, and N705.1 million from UBA.

With N468.6 million, FIDELITYBK completed the trading results.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

There were no movements in the price activity within the SWOOT category.

ACCESSCORP dropped 0.21% and FBNH had a minor decrease of 0.35% in the FUGAZ category.

Positively, ZENITHBANK grew by 0.64%, UBA gained 2.78%, and GTCO increased by 0.85%.

Forecast For The Market

After declining for three days before staging a 344-point correction, the All-Share Index now looks to be in a retracement phase.

This pullback can present opportunities for investors hoping to get in at a discount. If the index is not regarded as overbought, it may pave the way for an upward rally.