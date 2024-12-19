Google Introduces AI to Combat Holiday Email Scams

Google has rolled out advanced AI tools to tackle the rise in email scams during the holiday season.

These tools are designed to protect Gmail’s 2.5 billion users from phishing, spam, and malware attacks, which typically increase between November and December.

The tech company revealed that its systems now block 20% more spam emails and process 1,000 times more user-reported spam daily.

This improvement stems from a new large language model trained to detect harmful messages.

During the first month of the holiday period, the updates resulted in a 35% reduction in scams compared to the previous year.

Ahead of Black Friday, Google implemented a new AI model that enhances real-time threat assessment by evaluating hundreds of signals in flagged messages.

This has further boosted Gmail’s defenses.

Despite these advancements, Google has urged users to stay cautious, as scammers adapt their strategies during high-activity times.

Reporting suspicious emails remains an important step in maintaining inbox safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...