Katsina Govt Launches Initiative to Boost Child Immunisation

The Katsina State government has introduced a new programme aimed at increasing immunisation rates and combating vaccine-preventable diseases.

The initiative, titled Male Involvement in Polio and Routine Immunisation, seeks to involve men in promoting healthcare for children.

Led by the First Lady of Katsina, Zulaihat Radda, and supported by UNICEF, the programme targets achieving over 45% immunisation coverage in 2024.

It also focuses on eliminating the spread of poliovirus in the region.

The approach addresses cultural norms and misconceptions about vaccines, which have hindered progress.

By involving fathers and men in healthcare decisions, the initiative aims to remove barriers faced by women and strengthen community health systems.

This community-driven strategy is seen as a vital step toward universal healthcare in Katsina, ensuring that preventable diseases no longer threaten the lives of children.

