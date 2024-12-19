NBS Website Hacked

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has confirmed that its newly redesigned website was hacked.

This announcement came via a brief statement on the agency’s X (formerly Twitter) account, alerting the public of the cyberattack and assuring them that recovery efforts are ongoing.

The NBS warned that any messages or reports posted on the compromised site should be ignored until the website is fully restored.

The hack occurred just two weeks after the Bureau launched its updated platform.

This breach has raised concerns about the security of vital national statistics, especially considering the NBS’s role in providing essential data that informs public policy and decision-making.

As a key government agency, the NBS collects and disseminates statistics on Nigeria’s economy, governance, and development.

This hack comes amid rising concerns over cybersecurity in Nigeria.

Recent reports reveal that Nigeria is under increasing threat from cybercriminals, with over 3,700 cyberattacks occurring weekly.

The public sector, including critical institutions like the NBS, is particularly vulnerable, with ransomware and botnet activities being the primary threats.

