Google Increases Cloud Storage Subscription Fee

Google has raised the subscription cost for its cloud storage service, Google One, which will take effect on March 22, 2025.

Subscribers in countries such as Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, and several others will now pay a monthly fee of N2,900, up from the previous price of N1,200.

The adjustment represents an increase of about 142%.

Google One allows users to store data across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos in a single platform.

The company informed customers through an email that the new price will automatically apply unless the user cancels their subscription.

Users can manage their subscription and see upcoming charges via Google Play.

While only the basic plan price change was confirmed, it is expected that the other tiers, which include a 100GB plan priced at N1,900 and a 2TB premium plan for N9,900, will also see price hikes.

This price change follows a series of other increases in Nigeria, where telecom operators have raised their tariffs on calls and data.

Recently, MTN and Airtel adjusted their charges after a 50% increase was approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

These price hikes are part of a larger trend of rising costs affecting consumers in various sectors.