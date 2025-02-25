Group Demands IBB’s Arrest, Prosecution Over June 12 Election Annulment Confession

A rights group, the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), on Monday, expressed its deep concern and outrage over the recent launch of the autobiography of former military dictator General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd), titled ‘A Journey in Service.’

Babangida made a startling admission in the book, acknowledging that Chief MKO Abiola was the rightful winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The election, both domestically and internationally, was widely regarded as the most free and fair electoral process in Nigeria’s history, was annulled without any justification during Babangida’s regime as military Head of State, a decision that left an indelible mark on the nation’s democratic journey.

At the book’s official launch, retired General Babangida admitted to having played a role in annulling the 1993 election.

According to the Executive Director of CHRICED, Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi Babangida’s candid admission of his role in annulling the June 12, 1993 elections paints a vivid and troubling picture.

He said, “It evokes the image of a criminal who, after committing heinous acts of theft and violence, brazenly takes pride in his misdeeds, all while being celebrated as a hero by those around him. This disconcerting scenario is not merely a reflection of individual moral failure; it is emblematic of a broader societal malaise.”

Zikirullahi expressed worry that gathering political figures at such a contentious event underscores a troubling erosion of our nation’s moral and ethical values.

He said it raises critical questions about accountability and the principles that should guide the nation’s leaders, regretting that instead of confronting the past with the seriousness it deserves, they were celebrating the misfortunes that have befallen the nation.

The right activist said the development calls into question our political institutions’ integrity and the values underpinning them.

The group reminded General Babangida of the tragic consequences of the June 12 presidential election results annulment. This decision led to the loss of countless lives and the suffering of many.

It recalled how the struggle for the validation of the June 12 mandate was marked by the arbitrary detention of numerous pro-democracy activists, who were imprisoned solely for their courageous efforts to restore the democratic will of the Nigerian people.

“Tragically, many of these activists never returned alive, their fates sealed by a regime that sought to silence dissent.

“We must not overlook the thousands of workers and student union activists, protesters, and innocent Nigerians who faced brutal repression in the aftermath of the election’s annulment. Many were shot, killed, or injured as they stood up for their rights and the democratic principles that were so violently undermined. The memories of these individuals, who sacrificed so much for the cause of democracy, should not fade into obscurity,” he said.

The rights activist noted that Babangida’s self-incriminating remarks serve as a critical litmus test for President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He noted that if President Tinubu fails to take decisive action against General Babangida and does not ensure that he faces the consequences of his actions—specifically, imprisonment—he will lack the moral and political legitimacy to govern effectively.

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant security agencies to investigate the sources of the substantial donations made at the launch. He suggested that any funds found to have been acquired through dubious means should be seized and redirected for the benefit of the nation.

Zikirullahi maintained that rather than being celebrated with national monuments or honors, Babangida should be viewed as a figure whose actions have had detrimental effects on the country.

He said his acknowledgment of his criminal and controversial past and the wealth amassed during his tenure should not shield him from scrutiny.

He posited, “Instead, it is time for a reckoning that holds him accountable for his actions and their impact on Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape. The call for justice and accountability is not just a matter of principle but a necessary step towards healing and rebuilding a nation that has suffered from years of mismanagement and corruption.”