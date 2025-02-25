Major Canva Outage Disrupts Work for Designers, Businesses

Canva, a widely used graphic design platform, on Tuesday experienced a major outage that left users unable to upload or edit images.

The issue disrupted work for many individuals and businesses that rely on the platform for creative projects.

Reports from Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, showed that over 400 users reported difficulties with image uploads and editing.

The outage led to frustration among Canva users, many of whom took to social media to express their concerns.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) complained that their uploaded images were disappearing, while others asked the company to resolve the issue quickly.

Some mentioned that the disruption affected their ability to meet deadlines for clients.

Despite the growing complaints, Canva has not yet released an official statement addressing the problem.

As users continue to face difficulties, many are hoping for a quick resolution to restore normal functionality.