October 18, 2025 - 7:48 AM

BREAKING: Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno

— By: Hassan Haruna

Army Commander, 10 Others Killed as Boko Haram Ambushes Troops In Bama, Borno
Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh attack on troops of the 21 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, in Borno State, killing a commanding officer and six soldiers.
According to an intelligence source, the ambush occurred on Friday evening near Kashimri village in Bama Local Government Area. The attack also claimed the lives of two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and two local vigilantes.
“Our troops were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists while heading for a clearance operation in Bama,” the source said. “The commanding officer who led the operation was killed along with six soldiers, two CJTF members, and two hunters.”
The source added that the terrorists also suffered heavy casualties during the encounter.
