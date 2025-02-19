A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty: Hollywood Jury Acquits Rapper in Shooting Trial

A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty in his highly publicized Hollywood shooting trial. A Los Angeles jury acquitted the rapper in February 2025, ending a case that could have resulted in a 24-year sentence.

Here’s what happened in today’s trending news stories:

1. Ephron claimed Rocky shot at him, grazing his knuckles, while Rocky denied the charges, arguing the weapon was a prop gun and accusing Ephron of seeking money. The jury lacked sufficient evidence to convict, as no video directly showed a shooting, and the firearm was never recovered. When the not-guilty verdict was read, cheers erupted in the courtroom. Rocky tearfully embraced his family and Rihanna, who had attended the trial with their two sons. He later thanked God and the jury. With the case behind him, Rocky is set to release his first solo album in nearly a decade and co-headline Rolling Loud Los Angeles in March 2025. He also stars in Spike Lee’s upcoming film alongside Denzel Washington.

2. A Pakistani couple in Rawalpindi has been detained over the death of 13-year-old Iqra, a domestic worker accused of stealing chocolates. She died in a hospital on Wednesday from severe injuries, with police confirming torture. Iqra, who started working at eight, earned just £23 ($28) monthly. Her employer, Rashid Shafiq, his wife, and their Quran teacher—who falsely claimed she had no parents—have been arrested. The case has sparked outrage, reviving debates on child labor and domestic worker abuse. While public anger is high, such cases in Pakistan often end in out-of-court settlements. The country has 3.3 million child laborers and 8.5 million domestic workers, primarily women and girls, according to UNICEF and the ILO.

3. The Anambra Police Command has activated an operational plan to re-arrest two suspects who escaped custody while assisting with the investigation into the murder of Justice Azuka, a state lawmaker. Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu has deployed human, operational, and intelligence assets to track them down and ordered disciplinary action against officers responsible for their escape. The suspects fled during an operation to arrest their accomplices and recover stolen vehicles. The receiver of the stolen items was apprehended, and two cars were recovered. The police reaffirm their commitment to bringing all culprits to justice.

4. Nigeria’s stock market fell for the second straight day, declining 0.25% on Tuesday despite the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting a rebased 24.48% inflation rate for January. The NGX All-Share Index dropped to 107,670.98 points, while market capitalization fell to N67.179 trillion, pushing the year-to-date return to +4.61%. The decline was driven by losses in key stocks, including Cadbury Nigeria (-9.06%), Union Dicon Salt (-9.82%), and The Initiates Plc (-9.89%). Despite this, trading remained strong, with over 408 million shares worth N11.26 billion exchanged in 14,174 transactions, led by Access Holdings, UBA, Guinness Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, and Zenith Bank. With analysts predicting inflation could ease to 15%-20% by mid-2025, the rebase offers hope for economic stability. However, investor caution remains, and upcoming trends will determine its long-term market impact.

5. The State Security Service (SSS) has threatened legal action against AIT and Channels TV if they fail to retract and apologize within seven days for reports alleging its involvement in the Lagos Assembly invasion. The SSS denied blocking Speaker Mojisola Meranda and lawmakers, stating the Assembly invited it via a 14 February memo to prevent a security breach amid reports that former Speaker Rt. Hon. Obasa planned to return on 18 February forcefully. However, the Lagos Assembly later clarified that while it requested security, the SSS exceeded its mandate by obstructing lawmakers. House Committee Chairman Stephen Ogundipe said the operatives were to secure the gate, not bar access. A stand-off ensued on 17 February, with lawmakers pushing back SSS operatives from the chamber, calling it an infringement on legislative independence.

6. Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has publicly appealed for financial assistance, revealing her ongoing battle with health issues and emotional distress. In a video shared on Instagram, she appeared weak and criticized those accusing her of faking her illness. Abubakar, who relocated to Lagos for medical care, disclosed that her condition remains critical despite frequent hospital visits. She lamented being abandoned by friends and the Nollywood industry, from which she was suspended in October 2024 over alleged misconduct. Her plea has sparked social media reactions, with fans urging the industry to support her.

7. Nollywood actress Chika Ike has dismissed rumors that Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko is the father of her unborn child. The 39-year-old actress, known for her private lifestyle, stated on Instagram that polygamy is not for her and reaffirmed that Nwoko is not her child’s father. She noted that no one knew about her pregnancy until she announced it and found it laughable that people assumed they could guess the father. While she typically ignores speculation, she spoke out because the rumors now involve her child. Nwoko’s media team also denied the claims, calling them “baseless and malicious speculation.” They attributed the rumors to bloggers seeking attention and reiterated that the politician is focused on his work. This is not the first time rumors have linked female entertainers to billionaire politicians in Nigeria. Similar false claims previously circulated about BBNaija star Nengi Hampson and a governor.