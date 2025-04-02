Fulani Clashes During Eid-el-Fitr in Abuja and Deadly Plateau State Attack Spark Concern

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. During the ongoing Eid-el-Fitr celebrations on April 1, 2025, a violent fight occurred between Fulani youths in the Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over a dispute involving a girlfriend. According to counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, the altercation, which happened around 7:30 PM, grew rapidly as the parties involved wielded dangerous weapons, causing public panic. The injured victims, Isiaka Abubakar and Isiaka Mohammed, were rushed to Jareal Hospital in Mpape for treatment. Makama noted that such violent clashes have become a recurring issue on the area’s second day of significant celebrations. In response, the Sarkin Fulani and Ardo of the community were summoned for a meeting with Fulani stakeholders to address the issue.

2. Meanwhile, on March 27, 2025, suspected Fulani militants attacked the Christian farming community of Ruwi B2 village in Bokkos County, Plateau State, killing 11 people, including a pregnant woman, her husband, and a 10-year-old girl. The attack occurred during a nighttime raid while mourners gathered to honor an 87-year-old community elder. Survivors described the 45-minute assault as sudden and brutal, leaving the community devastated. Plateau State Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang condemned the attack, describing it as a barbaric act against innocent lives and pledging justice for the victims. Amnesty International Nigeria also criticized the authorities’ failure to prevent such attacks, calling for immediate and adequate security measures to protect vulnerable communities.

3. In Edo State, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, on March 26, 2025. The arrests, announced on April 1, 2025, were made following credible intelligence, and the suspects were transferred to Abuja for further interrogation and prosecution. Governor Monday Okpebholo, who visited the victims’ families in Kano State on March 31, 2025, vowed to ensure justice is served and promised adequate compensation. Edo State Secretary, Barrister Musa Ikhilor, praised the governor’s proactive response, noting that his efforts have significantly eased tensions.

4. On April 1, 2025, the Kogi State Government accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of violating a ban on political gatherings during her homecoming event in Okene, citing security concerns. Despite warnings from the government and police, Akpoti-Uduaghan proceeded, asserting her right to peaceful assembly. The government labeled her actions as lawless. Akpoti-Uduaghan, suspended from the Senate for six months since March 6, 2025, for alleged misconduct, is also facing a recall petition backed by over 250,000 voters from Kogi Central. INEC confirmed readiness to proceed with the recall process. The senator has dismissed the recall effort as fraudulent and maintains her suspension is politically motivated.

5. President Bola Tinubu has dismissed Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPCL and dissolved its board, replacing them with new appointees to enhance efficiency and attract investment. Bashir Ojulari is the new CEO, while Ahmadu Musa Kida serves as non-executive chairman. Six non-executive directors representing Nigeria’s geopolitical zones were also appointed.

Under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the restructuring is to boost local content, commercialize gas, and improve operational efficiency. Tinubu’s administration targets raising oil production to 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030, while increasing gas production to 10 billion cubic feet daily by 2030. The president expects NNPC’s refining capacity to reach 200,000 barrels daily by 2027 and 500,000 by 2030. Since 2023, $17 billion in investments have been attracted, to reach $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

6. In March 2025, the naira depreciated by 2.5% against the dollar in the official market, closing at N1,536.82 per dollar, down from N1,498.98 at the start of the month. External reserves remained flat at $33.33 billion, compared to $38.36 billion at the beginning of March. Direct remittance inflows dropped by 3.5% in 2024, totaling $1.91 billion compared to $1.98 billion in 2023. By the end of 2024, debt payments reached a four-year high of N465 billion.

The naira gained N30 in the black market, closing at N1,550 per dollar. The shift of dollar demand to the official market has contributed to relative stability. The Central Bank’s reforms, including adopting the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), have aimed to enhance market transparency and credibility. Increased crude oil production, reduced import demand, and new CBN measures are expected to stabilize the FX market further.

7. Val Kilmer, the beloved actor known for roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, passed away on April 1 at 65 due to pneumonia. Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed his passing, noting his love for creativity and inspiring others. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered. However, he faced lasting effects, including a raspy voice from a tracheotomy.

Throughout his career, Kilmer starred in numerous iconic films, including Willow, The Doors, Heat, and Top Gun: Maverick (2023). He also pursued visual arts, finding fulfillment in painting and photography. He is survived by his children, Mercedes and Jack, from his marriage to Joanne Whalley.