Natasha Akpoti’s Triumphant Homecoming: A Lesson in Courage, Intelligence and Political Resistance

The recent homecoming of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was nothing short of a political masterstroke. Against all odds—the state government’s illegal ban on political gatherings, curfews in certain local government areas, and alleged plans to arrest and intimidate supporters—she outsmarted her adversaries. Instead of risking confrontation on the road, she flew in by helicopter, leaving both political opponents and security operatives stunned.

This was not just a return home; it was a bold statement. Natasha demonstrated strategic intelligence, resilience, and the foresight to stay ahead of those seeking to silence her. Her courage in the face of adversity is admirable, and so is the defiance of her constituents who, despite the government’s desperate attempts to suppress them, turned out in large numbers to welcome their senator.

The People Have Spoken

In my previous article, “Natasha and the Silence of Her People: Are Nigerians Worth Fighting For?”, I questioned whether the people would stand by their leader when she needed them the most. The answer is now clear: yes, they are worth fighting for. The overwhelming show of solidarity from Natasha’s constituents proves that they truly love and admire her. They did not cower in fear; they did not abandon their representative. Instead, they defied intimidation and came out in mass numbers, waiting for hours just to receive her.

This moment is significant. It reaffirms that while politicians may attempt to manipulate the system, the people still hold the power—if only they are willing to exercise it.

Key Takeaways from This Political Drama

1. There is a limit to political oppression.

Evil may endure for a time, but it eventually meets its downfall. Politicians who believe they can perpetually manipulate the system must realize that the people will rise when pushed to the wall. The resistance to Natasha’s oppression is a reminder that every reign of impunity has an expiration date.

2. Fighting bad governance requires courage.

Nigerians must understand that confronting corrupt and oppressive politicians comes at a cost, but it is necessary. Fear of the unknown should not deter the pursuit of justice and good governance.

3. Women should learn from Natasha’s courage.

In a society that often expects women to remain silent, Natasha has shown what it means to stand one’s ground. She is battling some of the most powerful men in the country, proving that a woman’s place is far beyond the kitchen. Those who try to dismiss her accomplishments by questioning her personal life should take note—her husband has consistently shown public support for her. If her home life were problematic, would he stand by her so firmly?

4. Women’s organizations must stop their hypocritical silence.

Many women’s rights organizations have remained conspicuously quiet throughout Natasha’s ordeal. Is it because they are complicit in the very injustices she is fighting against? Their silence is shameful. True advocates for women’s rights should be rallying behind her, not turning away for personal or political convenience.

5. The government must act with professionalism and neutrality.

The state and federal governments, security agencies, and political actors involved in this matter must remember that their duty is to uphold justice, not to serve as tools of oppression. Ensuring Natasha’s safety and allowing due process to take its course is crucial for maintaining stability in Kogi State.

A Call for Peace and Diplomacy

It is time for Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his allies to reconsider their approach. If I were in his position, I would seek a private audience with Natasha’s husband—a man who is reportedly a close friend of his especially if he knows he is guilty of the claims. A sincere apology, framed in the traditional language of diplomacy (“it was the work of the devil”), could help de-escalate tensions. After all, as Natasha herself has suggested, she possesses incriminating evidence that could further embarrass the Senate President which will not be good for his personality if made public.

The stakes are high—not just for Akpabio, but for his family, his political career, and the legacy of his leadership in Akwa-Ibom. If he refuses to take the path of peace, then he alone will bear the consequences of engaging in a public battle with a woman who is legally savvy, politically astute, and unafraid to fight back.

Final Thoughts

This saga is a lesson in political resistance. It has shown us that oppression will not always succeed, that courage can break barriers, and that the people, when determined, can reclaim their voice. Natasha has set a precedent for resilience in Nigerian politics.

To those in power: a stitch in time saves nine. Learn from this episode before your own oppressive tactics backfire.

To Natasha and her people: the fight for justice continues.

Dr. I. M. Lawal

# istandforjisticeforsenatornata sha