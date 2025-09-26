spot_img
September 26, 2025 - 2:12 PM

Fresh Faces Set for Edo Executive Council

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Governor Monday Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has unveiled the names of three fresh nominees to join his cabinet as commissioners.

The announcement was made on Friday in Benin through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, those nominated include Dr. Elizabeth Ebosele, Mr. Christopher Ewere Okaeben, and Mr. Festus Odianosen Ebea.

Ikhilor noted that the names of the nominees will be transmitted to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

According to the statement, Ebosele is a development economist and public policy specialist with solid experience in budgeting, planning, and governance.

A graduate of Business Administration from the University of Benin, she has worked as Technical Adviser on Budget and National Planning at the federal level.

She also served on the Technical Working Group on “Cross-cutting Issues (Employment, Gender and People with Special Needs)” for Nigeria’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021–2025).

Ebosele brings expertise in project planning, renewable energy transition, ICT, and grassroots development, and is recognized for her dedication to evidence-driven policy and inclusive governance.

Another nominee, Okaeben, is an accomplished legislator and public administrator with academic qualifications in Banking and Finance, holding both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from the University of Benin.

He has previously served as Supervisory Councillor for Works and Transport in Oredo Local Government, Senior Special Assistant on Youth Employment, Secretary to Oredo Council, Executive Director of the Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

Between 2015 and 2023, Okaeben represented Oredo West Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, where he chaired committees on Health, Women’s Affairs, Energy, and Water Resources. He is also a businessman and a strong advocate of community development.

Ebea, the third nominee, is a well-known political leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, where he represented Esan South East Constituency. Over the years, he has pushed for grassroots growth and legislative reforms.

Holder of the traditional title “Obarisiagbon of Ubiaja,” Ebea has played an active role in Edo politics for more than ten years. A Justice of the Peace and community organiser, he is admired for his dedication to inclusive governance, youth empowerment, and the advancement of democratic principles.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
