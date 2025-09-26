Less Than 24 Hours After Joining PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Fires Workers

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has terminated the employment of all its Nigerian staff, less than 24 hours after 90 percent of them enrolled in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

In a memo dated September 25, 2025, Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, said the move was part of a “total re-organisation” of the refinery, citing alleged sabotage in several units.

Dismissed employees were instructed to return company property and complete exit clearance, while the finance department was directed to process their benefits, The News Chronicle gathered .

The refinery thanked the affected workers for their service but insisted on the shake-up.

The sackings escalate an ongoing face-off between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN over unionization rights.