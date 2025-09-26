Adeleke Hails NYSC as Pillar of Unity and Progress

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of Nigeria’s enduring institutions that continues to promote national cohesion and development.

We gathered that the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Mr. Moshood Olalekan, made this known on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch B Stream II corps members at the state’s orientation camp in Ede.

He noted that the NYSC has remained a vital platform that unites young Nigerians from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

“The scheme has greatly strengthened our bonds of our unity and also fostered national development in the country.

“We will continue to ensure that the camp remains conducive, secure, and adequately resourced for the training and welfare of corps members,” Adeleke said.

The governor explained that the one-year service programme provides corps members with opportunities to contribute meaningfully in areas such as education, healthcare, rural development, agriculture, and community service.

“My administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies in order to guaranteed the safety of corps members in the state.

“Also, your conduct and attitude throughout the service year will reflect not only you as individual but the institution your represent and the nation at large,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Agbor Obim, revealed that 1,420 corps members—comprising 679 males and 723 females—were posted to Osun.

He explained that an additional 776 corps members, made up of 375 males and 401 females, were redeployed from Lagos, bringing the total number at the camp to 2,196.

Obim charged the corps members to strictly abide by the rules of the scheme, stressing that “discipline, dedication, commitment, and obedience remain the hallmark of the scheme.”

“I want to say that any form of indiscipline such as truancy, drug abuse, hooliganism, and insubordination will not be tolerated and attracts appropriate sanctions.

The scheme is designed to instill discipline, resilience, civic responsibility, leadership and equip corps members for the challenges of national development,” he said.

The state coordinator further urged corps members to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary risks, and prioritize their safety.

The Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele Ojo, administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members during the ceremony.