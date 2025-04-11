Four Killed in Early Morning Crash on Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway

Four people lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway in the early hours of Thursday April 10, 2025.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when a Howo cement mixer truck, owned by Dangote Cement, collided with a moving Iveco trailer.

According to sources, the cement truck crashed into the trailer, which had the registration number T-0497KT and was driven by Ibrahim Musa from Katsina State.

The impact of the collision caused a fire that completely engulfed the cement truck, killing all four people inside. The victims were burned beyond recognition.

The Iveco trailer veered off the road and ended up in a nearby bush. The driver and one passenger sustained injuries and were quickly taken to Abaji General Hospital, where they are currently being treated.

The bodies of the deceased have since been handed over to their families for burial according to Islamic traditions.