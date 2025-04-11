BREAKING: 2027 Shockwave-Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, Others Storm Buhari’s Kaduna Home

In a surprising political twist, former President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a high-profile delegation on Friday at his Kaduna residence, including former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal among other political heavyweights.

The visit, which was confirmed via a post on X by El-Rufai loyalist Imran Wakili, is raising eyebrows across the political landscape.

“Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, together with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, and other dignitaries, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence,” Wakili wrote, adding, “El-Rufai’s endless respect for Buhari is priceless, even with the best effort of Garba Shehu.”

The high-level meeting comes as Atiku, El-Rufai, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi push forward with an emerging opposition coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku formally announced the coalition during a press conference organized by the Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders in Nigeria, signaling a serious bid to reshape the country’s political future.

Meanwhile, recall that former SDP presidential candidate Adewale Adebayo had earlier revealed that talks are underway for Atiku and Obi to join the Social Democratic Party, positioning it as the new power bloc to “defeat and retire Tinubu and the APC.”

Adding fuel to the fire, NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima claimed El-Rufai may serve as Atiku’s backup in the SDP if the PDP denies him its 2027 presidential ticket.

With political alliances shifting rapidly, the race for 2027 is heating up—fast.