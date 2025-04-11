Nigeria Marks Olympic Day June 28 to Promote Exercise Benefits

The Olympic Day celebration, organized by Olympic Solidarity, the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Sport For All Commission, has been slated for Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Designed to promote the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect, the event also encourages people to be physically active for at least 30 minutes daily, the minimum time recommended by the World Health Organisation for good health.

Speaking on the celebration, Dr Abdul Ibrahim, the Chairman of NOC Sport-For-All Commission, said its upcoming campaign will be both social and inclusive in its approach, with a clear call to action.

Noting that exercising is more fun when it is deemed social, Ibrahim encouraged members of the public to invite someone around them to join them when they get active.

He said, “Having already sent it to all the various states of the Federation, and with the programme fast approaching, we encourage the State Sports Councils or Commissions to begin their preparations.

“By promoting the participation of many states in the 2024 Olympic Day celebration, we expect more states to participate in the programme in view of its immense benefit to the general public.

“This year, we encourage everyone to engage in physical activity regularly to foster meaningful connections with young and old people.“

Ibrahim sought the cooperation of corporate and philanthropic individuals by asking them to donate financially or support the organizers with their products, in view of the mileage it would give their companies.

Also speaking on the celebration’s essence, the NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, explained that the event is an ideal platform to highlight the benefits of physical activity.

He believes it allows people of all ages to learn about Olympic values and to apply them in their everyday lives.

“Engaging in exercises promotes health and fitness for individuals. Jogging and walking help burn calories, tone muscles, shape the body, and de-stress the mind,” he said.