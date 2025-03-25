Former NSA Sambo Dasuki and NNPC Ex-Official Face Fresh Arraignment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today re-arraign former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired) and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Two companies, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited, are also part of the case.

The trial will begin again before Justice Charles Agbaza at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court after the case was reassigned by the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf.

Dasuki and his co-defendants were first charged in 2015 for allegedly laundering N13.5 billion. Later, in 2018, the charges were increased to 32 counts, accusing them of misusing N33.2 billion meant for buying arms to fight Boko Haram.

Over the years, the trial has faced delays, with only one prosecution witness testifying before the case was put on hold. Dasuki’s long detention by the DSS, despite court orders granting him bail, further slowed the process.

In a separate case, the EFCC is also prosecuting Dasuki, former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda, and ex-Sokoto Governor Attahiru Bafarawa over an alleged N19.4 billion fraud.

With the case now before a new judge, the EFCC is expected to push for a faster trial.