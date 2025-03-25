Akpabio Allegedly Behind Push for Senator Natasha’s Recall Amid Suspension Dispute

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is reportedly leveraging his former Chief of Staff, Etekamba Umoren now Delta State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to fast-track the recall of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Sources claim Umoren spent 12 hours at INEC’s Abuja office facilitating the process under Akpabio’s directive.

This follows a controversial petition from Kogi Central, allegedly backed by 250,000 signatures, though residents accuse Yahaya Bello’s allies of obtaining them fraudulently through fake empowerment schemes.

A court has temporarily halted INEC from acting on the petition, citing forged signatures.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended after accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment, fueling claims of political vendetta.

INEC’s compliance with the petition despite a court order has heightened tensions.