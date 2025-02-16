Fireboy DML Opens Up About His Spiritual Journey

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has sparked conversations after revealing his desire to strengthen his relationship with God.

The artist, known for hit songs like Playboy and Peru, took to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday to share his thoughts. In a brief but powerful statement, he wrote, “I need to get closer to God.”

Though he didn’t provide further details, fans quickly reacted to his post, offering words of encouragement and support. Some speculated that the singer might be going through a reflective phase, while others praised him for acknowledging the importance of spirituality in his life.

Fireboy has often infused deep emotions and introspection into his music, and this revelation suggests he might be on a personal journey of growth.

Whether this means a change in lifestyle, music direction, or simply a renewed sense of faith, fans will be watching to see how this unfolds in his career and personal life.

