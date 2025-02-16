Binance Executive  Reaffirms $150 Million Bribery Allegations Against Nigerian Lawmakers

Tigran Gambaryan, Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Binance, has reiterated his claim that three Nigerian lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe to prevent his arrest and prosecution in Nigeria.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, Gambaryan accused three MPs—Peter Akpanke, Philip Agbese, and Ginger Onwusibe—of requesting the funds to be transferred to their Bitcoin wallets.

On Saturday, he followed up with another post, explaining that his previous statements aimed to fill gaps in media coverage by NPR and Wired. He reflected on the difficulties he and his family endured, saying:

“Last year was an incredibly tough time for my family and me. As a compliance professional and former Special Agent with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, I dedicated my life to fighting crime. When I needed help, I was fortunate that my country stood by me and worked to secure my release.”

Gambaryan described the emotional toll his imprisonment took on his loved ones:

“It wasn’t just me who suffered—my family went through a lot. I don’t want my children to cry because I’m not there. I don’t want to see my 75-year-old mother in tears on TV. I don’t want to see my wife crying on television. I just want to move on from this nightmare.”

He emphasized that the information he shared was based on his own experiences and conversations with others who had direct knowledge of the situation. He stated that both U.S. and Nigerian law enforcement had been informed.

“I am no longer in law enforcement. Those still serving in the U.S. and Nigeria must now ensure this matter is resolved properly. I just want to move on and find peace.”

