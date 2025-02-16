Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Adetsihna’s Mom Nabbed In South Africa Over Fraudulent Residency

According to reports, the Department of Home Affairs has detained the mother of Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, in Cape Town, South Africa.

The department’s spokesperson, Siya Qoza, revealed that their investigators, assisted by the police, swooped in on Anabela Rungo on Saturday morning, February 15, 2025.

“Investigators from the Department of Home Affairs, assisted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), this morning detained Anabela Rungo, the mother of Chidimma Adetshina, at a property in Cape Town,”.

“The department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

“In an apparent act of brazen disregard for the legal consequences of her conduct, it appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport.

“Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.”

“During the operation this morning, investigators from the Counter Corruption and Immigration Services branches of the department also found Adetshina’s under-age child residing with Rungo.

“After being processed by Home Affairs over her apparent illegal continued residence in South Africa, Rungo will be handed over to the SAPS as she is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.” He explained further.

Qoza noted that Home Affairs was further liaising with the Department of Social Development and SAPS Child Protection Unit as it relates to protecting the interests of the under-age child.

“The department will provide further updates at opportune moments.”

Meanwhile, Rungo was arrested after Chidimma Adetshina was spotted at a restaurant in Cape Town earlier this week.

