spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 12, 2025 - 4:54 PM

FG Gives Universities, Polytechnics 30 Days to Use Unspent Education Funds or Lose Them

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

FG Gives Universities, Polytechnics 30 Days to Use Unspent Education Funds or Lose Them
Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa
The Federal Government has given all tertiary institutions in Nigeria 30 days to use their unspent and unaccessed education intervention funds or risk losing them.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, issued the directive during a meeting with Vice Chancellors, Rectors, Provosts, Bursars, and Procurement Officers in Abuja.
He said the era of leaving education funds unused was over, noting that the failure to spend allocated money was slowing down national development.
“This meeting is not to trade blame but to find solutions,” Dr. Alausa said. “Funds that could have improved our classrooms, laboratories, and libraries have been left idle for years because of bureaucracy. That must stop.”
He ordered all institutions to submit reports of their unutilised funds within 30 days, warning that any money left unused would be redirected to other priority projects. “Carrying over funds without strong reasons will no longer be tolerated,” he added.
The Minister also expressed concern that large sums of money were lying dormant in the Central Bank, saying such neglect deprives students of better learning environments and slows institutional growth.
To promote transparency, Dr. Alausa announced plans to launch a public dashboard that will show how TETFund money is distributed and spent. “Every TETFund naira represents public trust,” he said. “We must ensure that these resources are used wisely and openly.”
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abel Enitan, described the issue as a national emergency and urged institutions to remove administrative delays and produce visible results within clear timelines.
Previous article
ASUU Warns of Decline in Public Universities as Over 300 Professors Leave Nigeria
Next article
Plateau Governor Rewards Pilgrim with N1 Million for Returning Lost $5,000 in Saudi Arabia
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Plateau Governor Rewards Pilgrim with N1 Million for Returning Lost $5,000 in Saudi Arabia

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has rewarded a pilgrim,...

ASUU Warns of Decline in Public Universities as Over 300 Professors Leave Nigeria

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed...

Entitlement as Killer of Gratitude

Justine John Dyikuk Justine John Dyikuk -
Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis Fr. Justine John Dyikuk Dear friends...

Political will vs political opportunism: Where the North bleeds

Abdu Abdullahi Abdu Abdullahi -
Northern Nigeria is famous for its political pomposity of...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Plateau Governor Rewards Pilgrim with N1 Million for Returning Lost $5,000 in Saudi Arabia

News 0
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has rewarded a pilgrim,...

ASUU Warns of Decline in Public Universities as Over 300 Professors Leave Nigeria

News 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed...

Entitlement as Killer of Gratitude

Columns 0
Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis Fr. Justine John Dyikuk Dear friends...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x