October 12, 2025 - 5:45 PM

Plateau Governor Rewards Pilgrim with N1 Million for Returning Lost $5,000 in Saudi Arabia

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Plateau Governor Rewards Pilgrim with N1 Million for Returning Lost $5,000 in Saudi Arabia
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has rewarded a pilgrim, Zainab Idris, with one million naira for her honesty in returning a missing $5,000 belonging to a citizen of Tajikistan during the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Idris, who hails from Plateau State, found the money during the pilgrimage and went in search of the rightful owner before returning it.
Presenting the cash reward at the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, the governor, represented by the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Dayyabu Dauda, said the gesture was to appreciate her good conduct and to support her business.
Governor Mutfwang also rewarded another pilgrim, Malam Ayuku, with a new phone for returning a lost iPhone during the pilgrimage.
“We are proud of these pilgrims because they have shown the world that they are people of integrity,” Dauda said. “Before we traveled, the governor urged all pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state, and they have lived up to that.”
He added that the governor encouraged all citizens of Plateau and Nigerians in general to emulate their honesty and good character.
In her remarks, Zainab Idris thanked Governor Mutfwang for the recognition, describing him as a caring leader. She said the money would greatly help her in improving her business.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
Latest News

