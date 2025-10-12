ASUU Warns of Decline in Public Universities as Over 300 Professors Leave Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed concern over what it calls the “gradual collapse” of Nigeria’s public universities, revealing that more than 300 professors have left the country’s university system since the union’s last strike.

The revelation came during a town hall meeting organised by the ASUU branch of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), on Saturday.

The event, held at the university’s City Campus, brought together lecturers, students, civil society groups, and journalists to discuss the challenges facing higher education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Abubakar Sabo, ASUU Zonal Chairman for Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Katsina States, said that poor working conditions, unpaid allowances, and government insincerity had forced many senior academics to leave.

“Since our last strike, about 309 professors have left public universities—some have joined private universities within Nigeria, while others moved abroad to the UK, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and other countries,” he said.

He added that the government’s attitude toward university funding was “deceptive and frustrating,” accusing it of failing to implement key parts of previously signed agreements with ASUU despite several rounds of renegotiation.

“The committee led by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed submitted its report in January 2025, but nothing has been done. We gave a two-week ultimatum, and when pressure mounted, the government started calling us only to involve other unions to delay the process further,” Sabo said.

According to him, ASUU’s main demands include better funding for universities, respect for institutional autonomy, payment of earned academic allowances, and improved working conditions to stop the brain drain.

In his opening remarks, Professor Muhammad Nurudeen Almustapha, Chairperson of ASUU-UDUS, said the meeting aimed to raise public awareness about the worsening state of Nigerian universities.

“Unfortunately, ASUU has become associated with strikes because the government always fails to honour agreements after signing them. This cycle of neglect and broken promises must stop,” Almustapha said.

Participants at the meeting drawn from academia, civil society groups, student unions, traditional leaders, and the media warned that unless urgent action is taken, Nigeria’s public universities could lose their relevance.

Professor Sabo concluded by warning that ASUU might be forced to take stronger action if the government continues to ignore the plight of lecturers.

“We have been patient long enough,” he said. “Our duty is to protect and rebuild public universities, and we will not stand by while the system collapses.”