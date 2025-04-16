FG Announces Good Friday and Easter Monday as Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the announcement in a statement issued Wednesday by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Christians nationwide and called on citizens to reflect on the values of love and sacrifice embodied by Jesus Christ. He urged Nigerians to use the season to pray for peace, unity, and national stability.

Reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the “Renewed Hope” agenda, the minister highlighted the administration’s focus on development and prosperity.

He encouraged acts of kindness and generosity among citizens and wished all Nigerians a joyful Easter celebration.