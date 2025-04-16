How Poor Governance and Financial Crimes Are Boosting Violent Groups –EFCC Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that financial crimes, poor governance, and weak systems of accountability are helping violent groups to thrive in Nigeria.

The EFCC warns that these issues are having serious effects on the country’s security and economy.

In a paper titled “Violent Non-State Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa EFCC Perspective,” EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede explained that groups like insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, separatist movements, and cybercriminals pose a major threat to Nigeria’s peace and unity. He said their actions are damaging the country’s economy, political stability, and social harmony.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Olukoyede, represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, expressed concern over the devastating impact of these groups.

He noted that their activities have led to large-scale killings, destruction of public infrastructure, food shortages, and the displacement of people from rural communities.

“It’s clear that the actions of these violent groups have disrupted our national security plans and affected the country’s economic and political balance,” Olukoyede said.

He added that while military action is important in fighting terrorism, it is equally vital to focus on financial monitoring and regulation. Cutting off the funding sources of these violent groups, he said, is key to weakening their operations.