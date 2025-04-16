Access Holdings Closes 2024 with Over N642 Billion Net Profit, Declares N2.50 Dividend

Access Holdings Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions, has published its audited financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, showing a strong performance across key indicators.

The group reported a pre-tax profit of N867.02 billion, significantly improving from the N729 billion recorded in 2023.

Its gross earnings surged impressively to N4.88 trillion in 2024, nearly doubling the N2.59 trillion reported in the previous year. This substantial growth highlights the group’s expanding income streams and operational efficiency across its subsidiaries.

Access Holdings also recorded a net profit of N642.22 billion for the year, reflecting a 3.7% increase compared to N619.32 billion in 2023. The group’s profitability was driven by solid growth in interest income, improved cost control, and a diversified revenue base across banking, insurance, and asset management services.

The board has proposed a final dividend of N2.05 per share to reward shareholders, bringing the total dividend payout for 2024 to N2.50 per share. This applies to the company’s over 53.3 billion issued ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

The company’s performance reinforces its standing as a leading player in the Nigerian financial services sector and reflects investor confidence in its long-term strategy and governance structure.