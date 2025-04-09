Rivers: Ibas Names LG Administrators Across 23 Councils Amid Court Order

Barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court reportedly barred him from appointing local government administrators, Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has named heads for all 23 LGAs in the state.

The appointments, which take effect from Monday, April 7, 2025, were disclosed in a Special Government Announcement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, on Wednesday morning.

Though the identities of the appointees were not revealed, the statement confirmed the move is part of broader efforts, including the reconstitution of boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals earlier suspended.

The development has sparked speculation over the legality of the action and potential confrontation with the judiciary, following the court’s reported injunction against such appointments.