Communal Violence in Plateau State Leaves Dozens Dead and Injured

The Fulani and Mwaghavul communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State are blaming each other for renewed violence that has claimed over a dozen lives and left many injured in the past week.

The conflict between the two groups, which started in 2023, has worsened with the recent clashes.

The latest crisis reportedly began on Monday when four Mwaghavul women were attacked while gathering firewood in Lightlubang village. One of them was killed in the incident.

Since then, there have been daily reports of gunfire, with both sides claiming to act in self-defense.

The Mwaghavul community accuses Fulani herders of launching consistent attacks on their villages. Lawrence Kyarshik, Director of Public Affairs for the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), said:

“The crisis started when four Mwaghavul women were attacked, and one was killed. The next day, our youths were ambushed, leaving four dead in Lightlubang. On Friday, another attack in the Chisu community killed a family of five.”

On the other hand, the Fulani community denies involvement in the violence. Muhammad Salihu, Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Mangu, acknowledged the killing of the woman but said the attackers remain unknown.

He claimed the incident coincided with an attempted cattle rustling in the area.

“Cattle rustlers tried to steal livestock but failed. Sadly, a woman collecting firewood was killed during this time. We wanted to investigate, but security forces gave a three-hour ultimatum for Fulani communities to leave the area,” Salihu said.

He further alleged that soldiers attacked the Fulani settlement of Saggoru before the deadline, firing shots and forcing residents to flee.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Arshoms, stated that security agencies have been instructed to restore peace in the area.

