Family Refutes Claims of Jude Nnam’s Release, Urges Continued Prayers

The family of renowned Christian music composer, Jude Nnam, has clarified that reports of his release are false. Contrary to circulating rumors, the music minister remains in captivity, as confirmed by a statement from his family.

In their heartfelt message, the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support but urged the public to disregard misleading claims.

“Dear Friends of Dr. Jude Nnam,

We want to appreciate you all for your prayers and concern for him.

Meanwhile, the message circulating on social media that he has been released by his captors is FALSE and MISLEADING.

HE IS STILL WITH THE ABDUCTORS.

By the Grace of God, we all shall rejoice when he eventually comes out.

Do continue in your prayers and support.

God bless you.”

Jude Nnam, popularly known as Ancestor in the Christian music community, was abducted on Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in Umunnachi, Anambra State. He was in the area for a church function when the incident occurred.

A towering figure in Christian music, Nnam serves as the National Music Director for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and is a member of the National Liturgical Commission of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

As the family continues to call for prayers and support, many remain hopeful for his safe return. The Christian community and well-wishers eagerly anticipate the day when they can rejoice over his release.

