Chidimma Adetshina Shines as Miss Universe Runner-Up

In a historic moment for Nigeria, beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned first runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe competition.

Chidimma, 23, secured this remarkable achievement at the 73rd edition of the global pageant, coming in second to Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, who took home the crown. Her performance marks the best-ever result for Nigeria in Miss Universe history, making her the first Nigerian to achieve the first runner-up position.

Competing against over 120 contestants from around the world, Chidimma showcased exceptional grace, intelligence, and poise, capturing the hearts of many. The top five were rounded out by Miss Mexico, María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa, in third place, with contestants from Thailand and Venezuela also making it to the finals.

Despite her incredible success, Chidimma’s journey wasn’t without challenges. She faced online harassment and bullying due to her Nigerian roots, shedding light on the ongoing need for greater inclusivity and acceptance in global spaces.

Chidimma’s historic achievement is a moment of pride for Nigeria and a powerful testament to resilience, talent, and the breaking of barriers on the world stage.

