Rising Hardships in Nigeria and UN’s Warning of Severe Hunger by 2025

Nigeria is currently facing significant economic and social hardships, affecting citizens across the country, from the southern states to the northern regions.

Many Nigerians struggle to afford basic necessities, including food, shelter, and transportation, amid a sharp increase in the cost of living.

This has sparked widespread concern and calls for urgent action, particularly in light of recent United Nations (UN) projections that the country could face severe hunger and food scarcity by 2025.

In recent months, the cost of essential commodities such as electricity, petroleum, and cooking gas has surged dramatically, causing a ripple effect on other areas of daily life.

Transportation costs, for instance, have skyrocketed across the country, forcing many Nigerians to walk long distances to work, farms, or markets. This is particularly concerning as it affects productivity and access to food.

For a majority of Nigerians 65% of whom live in poverty affording even one meal a day has become a challenge.

The rising cost of staple foods has exacerbated the situation. A bag of rice, for instance, now costs more than the minimum monthly wage for most workers, making it an unattainable luxury for many families.

In the northern regions, rice has become so scarce and expensive that it is often only served on special occasions, such as weddings or funerals.

This highlights the growing inequality and the struggles faced by the poor in meeting their basic nutritional needs.

The UN has raised alarms about Nigeria’s potential severe hunger crisis by 2025.

According to the UN, food shortages are expected to worsen, with the price of rice and other staples potentially doubling if urgent measures are not taken.

This warning comes on the heels of earlier alerts by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), which predicted similar challenges that Nigeria has already begun to experience.

The UN has urged the Nigerian Federal Government to act swiftly to prevent a full-blown hunger crisis.

Without immediate intervention, hunger and starvation could claim the lives of countless citizens, especially those in vulnerable communities.

Nigerians blame much of the current situation on poor leadership and mismanagement by some political leaders.

Citizens have pointed out that the country has ample arable land, particularly in the northern regions, which could be utilized to grow food and boost local agricultural production. However, insecurity has made farming nearly impossible.

Armed groups and bandits frequently attack farmers, making it unsafe for them to cultivate their lands.

A newly identified terrorist group, Lakuruwa, has added to the insecurity, creating even more fear and instability in rural areas. Without protection and peace, farmers are unable to grow the crops needed to feed the nation.

This insecurity has led to a significant decline in food production, further straining food supply and driving up prices. Critics argue that the government’s failure to address these security challenges has contributed to the current food crisis.

The Nigerian government must take immediate steps to tackle the ongoing hardships and prevent the looming hunger crisis. Some of the key actions needed include:

The government must address the insecurity plaguing rural areas to enable farmers to return to their fields safely. Providing adequate security measures and combating terrorism should be a top priority.

To ease the food shortage, the government should lift restrictions on food imports and eliminate monopolies that allow only a few individuals to control the market. Opening the market to more importers can help reduce food prices and improve accessibility for citizens.

Investments in agriculture, including subsidies for farmers, provision of modern farming tools, and access to affordable fertilizers, are essential to increasing food production.

The government must address corruption and mismanagement at all levels to ensure effective resource use. Transparency and accountability are critical in implementing policies that benefit the people.

If the Nigerian government fails to act promptly, the consequences could be devastating. Hunger and poverty are already taking a toll on the population, and further delays could lead to widespread starvation and social unrest.

The UN’s warning should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to prioritize the well-being of citizens over political interests.

Nigeria has the potential to overcome these challenges with proper planning, strong leadership, and the cooperation of all stakeholders.

By addressing insecurity, promoting local agriculture, and ensuring fair access to food, the nation can avert the crisis and create a more sustainable and equitable future for its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...