September 28, 2025 - 7:49 AM

FAAN Hails Nigeria’s Big Win at ICAO Elections

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has celebrated Nigeria’s re-election into the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, where the country secured 163 votes.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Henry Agbebire, Kuku described the outcome as a powerful endorsement of Nigeria’s leadership role in the global aviation community.
In the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Kuku praised the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his foresight and strategic leadership, noting that his contributions were pivotal in strengthening Nigeria’s international influence.
“This overwhelming vote of confidence from the international community reaffirms Nigeria’s strategic importance in aviation.
“Under the Honourable Minister’s leadership, Nigeria has not only safeguarded its seat but also deepened its influence in shaping the future of global aviation,” she stated.
The FAAN chief further stressed that Nigeria’s continued presence on the ICAO Council provides an opportunity to harmonise local aviation reforms with global standards in areas such as safety, security, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.
“At FAAN, we see this renewed mandate as a call to action. We are determined to leverage Nigeria’s place on the ICAO Council to fast-track our ambition of making Nigeria the aviation hub of West Africa.
“By translating this recognition into world-class airport infrastructure, smarter operations, and elevated passenger experience, we will ensure that our airports remain gateways of national pride and regional competitiveness,” she added.
Kuku also congratulated Egypt and South Africa on their re-election, emphasising that Africa’s stronger presence at ICAO will give the continent a louder voice in matters of safety, connectivity, and innovation.
She reassured aviation stakeholders and travelers that FAAN would continue to uphold the standards of excellence that earned Nigeria the confidence of 163 ICAO member nations.
The ICAO Assembly recently conducted elections for Part I and Part II of its governing Council, which consists of 36 member states serving a three-year mandate.
Countries elected under Part I—representing the most significant players in global air transport—include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
For Part II—comprising nations that make major contributions to international air navigation facilities—those elected were Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.
Elections into Part III, which ensures geographic representation on the Council, are scheduled to hold on September 30, 2025.
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
