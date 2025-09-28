spot_img
September 28, 2025

Rampant Falconets Crush She-Amavubi in Ibadan Showdown

Sports
— By: Merit Ugolo

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, outclassed Rwanda’s She-Amavubi with a commanding 4–0 victory in Ibadan on Sunday, sealing their place in the next stage of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
We gathered that the hosts dominated from start to finish, entertaining the lively crowd with fluid football and clinical finishing.
Precious Oscar opened the scoring in the 15th minute, sending fans into raptures. Just five minutes later, Fatimoh Adesina curled in a superb free-kick to extend Nigeria’s advantage.
The Falconets kept piling on the pressure, and Janet Akekoromowei struck from the edge of the box in the 64th minute to put the game further beyond Rwanda’s reach.
She-Amavubi came close to pulling one back in the 79th minute, but goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma produced a brilliant save to deny them a consolation goal.
Taiwo Afolabi rounded off the emphatic win with a stoppage-time strike, putting the icing on a dominant performance.
Speaking after the match, Falconets’ Head Coach, Moses Aduku, praised the resilience of the visitors despite the heavy defeat. “They refused to give up, even till the last whistle,” he said. Aduku explained that his team and coaching crew had studied the first leg in Kigali carefully and corrected their finishing, which made the difference in Ibadan.
On his part, Rwanda’s Head Coach, Andre Cassa-mbungo, admitted his side was second best. “I came to Nigeria with a game plan to win but my team played against a better side,” he said, adding that many of his players are still developing and will need a few more years to reach their full potential.
With the result, Nigeria advanced 5–0 on aggregate, having edged Rwanda 1–0 in the first leg. The Falconets will now face the winner between Senegal and Algeria in the third and final qualifying round.
The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the 12th edition of the competition, will be staged in Poland.
Merit Ugolo
© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

x