APC NEC Meeting Likely to Hold This February -National Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) appears ready to hold its long-awaited National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which had been postponed several times in 2024.

The delays have raised concerns among prominent party members, including Mallam Salihu Lukman, a former vice national chairman of the APC in the North-West, and Nasir el-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State.

In an interview with the Newsmen on Sunday Night, the APC National Secretary, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, revealed that the NEC meeting is expected to take place “possibly this February.”

The meeting, originally scheduled for September 11, 2024, along with a caucus meeting slated for September 12, was canceled by the party without explanation. The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, had issued a brief statement promising that new dates for the meetings would be announced later.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, 2024, respectively, have been postponed. New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course,” the statement read.

Nasir el-Rufai, a founding member of the APC and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, recently expressed his concerns at a national conference. He criticized the lack of activity within the party’s organs, stating, “I am a founding member of the APC, but frankly, I no longer recognize the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. I don’t even know if it is a one-man show or a zero-man show.”

Mallam Salihu Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, also voiced his frustration, noting that the delay in holding the NEC meeting prevents the party from addressing pressing issues.

Speaking in Osogbo, Osun State, Dr. Basiru assured that preparations for the NEC meeting were underway and dismissed concerns about opposition parties uniting against the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He argued that opposition parties are unlikely to merge due to internal divisions and personal ambitions. According to Basiru, “The so-called oppositions are not even performing the role of oppositions beyond issuing abuses. When Chief Obafemi Awolowo was in opposition to Shehu Shagari, he would propose alternative policies to what the government offered. Opposition is not about insults or social media slander.”

He added that the APC remains focused on its agenda and is not worried about opposition parties’ plans for the next election. “They are driven by personal ambitions and lack any real policies or programs for the Nigerian people. They will not be able to merge because their leaders are focused on personal gain rather than national development,” Basiru concluded.

The APC National Secretary also questioned the opposition’s lack of alternative policies to address the economic challenges facing the country, saying, “If 2027 comes, what do they want to campaign with? They don’t have any alternatives to offer the people.”

The party has yet to announce an official date for the NEC meeting, but expectations remain high for it to take place this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...