Experts Want More Job Opportunities for Nigerians Living With Disabilities

Professionals in the disability and employment space called on the Federal Government to fix old employment rules and make it compulsory for both public and private organisations with over 50 staff to hire more persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

They believe this move will help reduce the high level of exclusion PWDs face when seeking jobs.

The conversation took place at Nigeria’s first-ever Inclusive Career Fair for people with disabilities, organised by Blakskill and Sightsavers at the Digital Bridge Institute.

During the event, experts pointed out that only about three per cent of persons with disabilities in Nigeria currently have jobs.

They said companies and government agencies need to build better workplaces that allow everyone to work freely, regardless of their physical condition.

Blakskill’s CEO, Michael Alasa, explained that the country loses over N10 trillion every year because many talented PWDs are left out of the workforce.

He also said that most of the 30 million Nigerians living with disabilities do not have access to university, vocational training, or job opportunities. He blamed this on unfair treatment, hidden bias, and the wrong idea that people with disabilities cannot perform well on the job.

Alasa said it was important for the government to fully put into action the Disability Prohibition Act, which was passed in 2018.

This law supports equal job chances for PWDs and expects companies to comply or face penalties. He suggested that employers who hire PWDs should get benefits like tax relief, grants, and cheap training programmes to make the process easier.

According to Punch Health wise, he also said that organisations should make sure their work environments are accessible and invest in building the skills of PWDs, especially in tech-related areas like digital marketing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other digital jobs that don’t rely on physical movement.

Gambo Yohanna, a programme officer with Sightsavers, added that although there are many skilled PWDs in Nigeria, most employers still hesitate to hire them because of stereotypes.

He urged employers to change how they see disability, saying that companies with a mix of workers tend to perform better than those without diversity.

The experts all agreed that PWDs are capable, and excluding them from the job market not only limits their future but also affects the country’s economy and progress.