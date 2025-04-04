Why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Has the Edge in Retaining Power in 2027

As the year 2027 draws closer, political manoeuvrings and calculations are already underway across Nigeria. The landscape is expected to shift, with new alliances and coalitions forming among political actors and parties. However, in my view, the chances of the current administration retaining power in 2027 remain high, and several compelling reasons support this assertion.

First and foremost, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party currently in power, stands as the most formidable political force in the country. The APC boasts an unrivalled structure, a stable leadership, and the highest membership among all political parties. With the largest number of serving governors and National Assembly members, the party is firmly entrenched in all corners of the nation. These factors alone give the APC a significant advantage as it gears up for the 2027 presidential elections.

Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current administration has displayed a deep sense of patriotism and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future. While the reforms introduced by the government came with initial challenges, these difficulties are gradually easing, and the results are becoming increasingly evident. Prices of goods and services are steadily dropping, and the Naira is beginning to show signs of recovery. The government’s efforts to diversify the economy are also bearing fruit, with initiatives such as the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and ongoing reforms in the mining sector. By 2027, the dividends of these economic reforms will be more apparent, and the public will be able to feel their positive impact. These successes will work in the administration’s favour and could solidify the APC’s hold on power.

Infrastructure and security have been at the forefront of the government’s priorities. Significant improvements in power generation have already been made, and efforts to tackle insecurity have begun to show positive results, albeit gradually. Furthermore, the government is investing heavily in road construction, including vital projects like the Lagos-Calabar Expressway. These infrastructural developments are not just for show—they will stimulate economic activities across the country, create jobs, and enhance the living standards of Nigerians. If these trends continue, it will be hard for any political opponent to deny the progress made under the current administration.

Perhaps the most critical factor in the APC’s favour is the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself. With his personality, widespread followership, and experience, he stands as a political giant in Nigeria. His leadership has been marked by a strong sense of purpose and determination, and his vast network of supporters spans across different regions of the country.

While some may argue that time will tell who will emerge as a viable challenger to President Tinubu, it’s difficult to imagine any politician currently being touted as a credible candidate who could match his national appeal and charisma. The nature of Nigerian politics means that any potential challenger would need to command significant nationwide support to pose a real threat to the APC’s grip on power.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, I believe it will be much easier for President Tinubu to secure re-election than it was in 2023. His leadership performance, coupled with the robust support of the APC, places him in a strong position for victory. While unforeseen events may shape the political landscape over the next few years, the factors already in play suggest that the current administration is well-positioned to retain power.

By Kenechukwu Aguolu 08123245543