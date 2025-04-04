Baby Mama Trap: Ossai Warns Ladies After Nengi’s Baby Arrival 

In a candid warning to young women, social commentator Ossai Ovie Success has cautioned against the pitfalls of becoming a baby mama.

While extending congratulations to Nengi, the stunning ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, on the arrival of her baby, Ossai expressed disappointment and urged ladies to steer clear of this precarious situation.

According to Ossai, becoming a baby mama can be a recipe for disaster, particularly if the relationship lacks commitment.

He emphasized that having a child can be a beautiful experience, but it’s essential to consider the long-term implications and make informed decisions that align with one’s values and aspirations. Ossai warned ladies not to get pregnant for someone who hasn’t committed to them through marriage, regardless of their wealth or charm.

Ossai stressed that a lady’s self-respect and independence are priceless. He cautioned against settling for anything less than what one deserves, emphasizing that a man’s wealth, good looks, or charming words should never be the sole reasons for becoming a baby mama.

Ossai noted that some women are having babies for men who haven’t even paid their bride price, a situation he described as “all wrong.”

The social commentator highlighted the significance of making informed decisions. He urged ladies to prioritize their goals and aspirations, maintaining their independence and self-respect. Ossai emphasized that having a child should be a deliberate choice, not a consequence of a lack of foresight or commitment from one’s partner.

Ossai’s warning comes on the heels of rising concerns about baby mama syndrome.