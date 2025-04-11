Europa League: Andre Onana Blunder Denies Man Utd Every Point Against Lyon

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by a spirited Lyon during the first leg of the quarter-finals. Onana’s blunder shattered the hearts of Manchester United fans who had dreamt of a first-leg win in France.

It was Thiago Almada who first scored for Lyon. Fortunately for Manchester United, they equalized just before stoppage time through Leny Yoro’s strike—it was his first-ever goal since his mega move to Manchester United.

The second half resumed with tireless efforts from both teams until the 88th minute, when Joshua Zirkzee slotted in to give Manchester United the edge. However, another blunder from Andre Onana denied United all three points, as Lyon capitalized on it to equalize.

Other games ended in draws, except for Bodo/Glimt, who secured a narrow 2-0 win over Lazio. Rangers, with a man down, finished in a stalemate against Atletico Bilbao in Scotland, while Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in England.

The return leg is scheduled for next week, with this week’s away teams welcoming the home sides.