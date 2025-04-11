Eedris Abdulkareem Slams FG Over Ban on Anti-Tinubu Song ‘Tell Your Papa’

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has fired back at the Federal Government following the ban on his latest protest track, Tell Your Papa, a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday declared the song “offensive” and barred it from airplay nationwide — a move Abdulkareem says is a desperate attempt to muffle dissent.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the announcement, the Jaga Jaga crooner likened the ban to the 2004 censorship of his iconic hit, accusing the current administration of being “insensitive and vindictive.”

“It is obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime by the government,” he wrote, sharing a copy of the NBC directive.

Abdulkareem didn’t hold back, branding the Tinubu-led government “one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administrations” in Nigeria’s history.

“They are instructing broadcast houses to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table,” he added. “The conscience is an open wound — only the truth can heal it.”