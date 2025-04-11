Governor Zulum Meets Military Chiefs in Abuja Over Rising Insecurity in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, held a series of important closed-door meetings with Nigeria’s top military leaders in Abuja on Thursday.

The Governor met separately with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar.

The focus of these meetings was to strengthen the fight against insurgents and improve coordination among the armed forces.

According to sources, the discussions were centred on boosting military operations in the Northeast, enhancing intelligence sharing, and tackling the recent increase in attacks by terrorist groups.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a security meeting in Maiduguri, Zulum expressed concern over the growing number of attacks targeting both civilians and military facilities.

He called for urgent and decisive action to prevent the situation from worsening.

The governor was joined in Abuja by Borno’s three senators Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South), Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North), and Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central).

Also present were members of the House of Representatives, Mukhtar Betera Aliyu and Engr. Bukar Talba, along with the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar.