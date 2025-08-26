Equity Over Elitism: A Human Resources Perspective on the Proposed Pay Rise for Politicians in Nigeria

In recent weeks, Nigeria has been gripped by intense debates surrounding the proposed pay rise for politicians, particularly members of the National Assembly. The discourse surrounding this issue is not merely a political skirmish; it reflects deep systemic challenges related to equity, organizational culture, and human resource management within the public sector. From the perspective of a human resources professional, this issue illuminates the fundamental tension between elitism and equity in governance, raising urgent questions about fairness, motivation, and societal impact.

Human resources management is built on the principles of fairness, performance-linked rewards, and the equitable treatment of employees. In the private sector, remuneration structures are typically designed to reflect accountability, productivity, and tangible results. Organizations invest in performance appraisal systems, benchmarking exercises, and market-aligned compensation packages to ensure that employees are rewarded proportionally to their contribution. The logic is simple: pay increases are justified when they incentivize performance, retain talent, and maintain organizational sustainability. By contrast, the proposed indiscriminate pay rise for politicians, disconnected from clear performance metrics or measurable public outcomes, challenges these very principles.

Equity, in its truest sense, demands that resources and rewards be distributed based on fairness, contribution, and need, rather than status or position. The average Nigerian, struggling with the daily realities of inflation, inadequate healthcare, poor education infrastructure, and unemployment, faces a stark contrast to the opulent lifestyle that such a pay rise would reinforce for politicians. From a human resource standpoint, equity is not a theoretical concept, it is a management imperative. When leaders receive disproportionate financial advantages without demonstrable outcomes, it sends a demotivating message to public servants across ministries, agencies, and local governments who operate under tighter budgets and increasingly complex challenges. It risks normalizing a culture of entitlement over accountability, where position alone dictates rewards rather than performance.

Moreover, elitism, in this context, functions as a corrosive force that undermines institutional credibility. When policymakers prioritize self-enrichment over national interest, they signal a disconnect between leadership and the citizenry. Human resource management emphasizes the importance of organizational justice, perceptions that decisions regarding compensation, recognition, and opportunities are fair and transparent. If politicians are elevated above ordinary standards without justifiable performance-based criteria, public trust erodes. In human resources terms, this is a classic case of inequitable reward systems, which in organizations typically leads to reduced motivation, higher attrition, and reputational risk. Transposed to governance, the consequences are societal disillusionment, reduced civic engagement, and an entrenched sense of alienation between the governed and the governing.

The argument often presented in favor of pay increases that higher remuneration will attract and retain competent leaders merits scrutiny. While it is true that competitive compensation is critical in any organization, effective human resource strategies recognize that pay alone cannot guarantee performance or integrity. Leadership in a democracy, much like leadership in any organization, requires intrinsic motivation anchored in service, vision, and ethical standards. Nigeria’s political landscape has long been plagued by challenges of inefficiency, corruption, and lack of accountability. Increasing salaries without embedding robust performance management systems risks creating a high-cost bureaucracy devoid of corresponding improvements in governance. From an HR perspective, this is akin to awarding top-level managers exorbitant salaries in a company while ignoring key performance indicators, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency. The disconnect between pay and performance becomes not just an economic issue but a moral and structural one.

Furthermore, the optics of such a pay rise amidst widespread economic hardship reflect a misalignment between organizational leadership and stakeholder expectations. In HR terms, leaders serve as role models; they shape organizational culture and influence employee engagement. Politicians, by their nature, are the public face of governance. Excessive pay increases in times of national hardship risk sending a message that elitism is rewarded while the majority bear the burden of inequity. This is a fundamental violation of the principle of equity, which underpins fair and sustainable human resource practices. Equity is not about equal treatment in the superficial sense but about proportionality and justice. In practical terms, it means that the public sector, like any well-managed organization, must link rewards to measurable outcomes, societal impact, and ethical responsibility.

Ultimately, the debate over politicians’ pay in Nigeria is more than a matter of numbers; it is a test of national values. As a human resources professional, one cannot ignore the lessons this controversy offers: organizations—whether public or private flourish when equity prevails over elitism. Transparent reward systems, performance-linked incentives, and a culture of accountability cultivate trust, enhance productivity, and foster societal cohesion. Conversely, policies that prioritize status and privilege over merit and contribution erode confidence, entrench inequality, and weaken institutional legitimacy.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Policymakers must recognize that leadership is not measured merely by financial privilege but by the capacity to serve, inspire, and create lasting societal impact. Equity over elitism is not a slogan; it is a management principle, a moral imperative, and a practical necessity for a nation striving for sustainable development. In the context of the proposed pay rise for politicians, adopting this principle would signal a commitment to fairness, accountability, and true public service, aligning governance with the core values that underpin effective human resource management and, ultimately, national progress.

Samuel Jekeli a Human Resources professional writes from Centre for Social Justice, Abuja.