End Time: Man Jailed For Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Badagry, Lagos State, has ordered the remand of a 50-year-old man, Mutiu Arowolo, who is standing trial for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Arowolo, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of defilement and unlawful penetration.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Chronicle gathered that the presiding Magistrate, Nurudeen Layeni, directed that the accused be kept at the Nigerian Custodial Centre in Badagry pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The case was adjourned until September 24 for further mention.

During the proceedings, police prosecutor ASP Edet Ekpo informed the court that the alleged offences took place in May at Sawmill, Ibereko, Badagry.

Ekpo alleged that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the teenager, which led to her pregnancy.

“The defendant unlawfully penetrated sexually the vagina, which resulted in unwanted pregnancy. The defendant warned the girl not to tell her parents about it until the pregnancy started showing, when she told them about the whole incident,” he said.

The prosecutor added that the alleged acts were contrary to Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.