Delta Police Arrest Officers Caught on Video Counting Cash in Patrol Van

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four officers filmed in a now-viral video counting bundles of cash inside a patrol van marked “Area Command Asaba,” sparking widespread outrage and allegations of extortion.

The footage, which made the rounds on social media, shows the officers parked and openly handling stacks of money — a scene that quickly drew public backlash and calls for accountability.

Acting swiftly, the Command confirmed on Tuesday that the officers had been tracked down and taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Bright Edafe, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the officers were immediately summoned before the Commissioner of Police after the video surfaced.

“The policemen in the embarrassing video have been identified and arrested. They appeared before the CP today,” Edafe stated.

He revealed that the two senior officers involved have already been issued formal queries, while the two inspectors are currently in detention pending an internal disciplinary hearing — known as an orderly room trial.

“The four personnel, two of them senior officers, have been queried. The two inspectors are in custody and will face an orderly room trial,” he added, assuring that appropriate sanctions will follow based on the trial’s outcome.

The Command reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, vowing to uphold discipline and restore public trust.