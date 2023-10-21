EPL REVIEW: Chelsea and Arsenal share the spoils while Liverpool and City return to winning ways

The English Premier League matchday 9 was full of action as Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford, and Burnley, triumphed over their opponent. Four red cards were issued in all seven games witnessed tonight. Chelsea during the North London Derby blew away a 2-0 lead.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal.

Chelsea was awarded a penalty following William Saliba’s 13th handball, Palmer put Chelsea ahead after converting from the spot kick. Just two minutes into the first half, Mydryk hung the ball beyond the reach of Arsenal’s keeper Raya. In the 76th minute, Rice pulled one back for Arsenal. Trossard, who was subbed on in the second half, leveled for Arsenal at 2-2.

Liverpool 2-0 Everton.

Liverpool edged 10-man Everton during the early kick off at the Merseyside Derby. Mohamed’s brace in the second half separated both sides at full-time time while the Egyptian reached another landmark of 105 goals at Anfield.

Manchester City 2-1 Brighton.

The return of Rodri returned Manchester City to winning ways after the Sky Blues sniffed out a difficult 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. City was forced to play with 10 men following Manuel Akanji’s late red card.

Burnley with a red card was beaten away at Brentford by 3-0 at full-time.

Bournemouth, after being reduced to 10 men, suffered a slim defeat of 1-2 at home to Wolves.

Nottingham Forest blew away 2-0 in the 76th minute to concede in the 83rd and 90+2 minutes respectively to share the spoils against Luton Town.

Manchester City returned to the top of the league with 21 points, Arsenal who are still unbeaten move to second place as they level on points with City. Liverpool sits behind with 20 points and sits in third place.

Manchester United will host bottom-team side Sheffield United later today.

